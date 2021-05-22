IND vs SL | Amazing idea to have Rahul Dravid as Indian coach, opines Inzamam-Ul-Haq

There's a lot of excitement around India's tour of Sri Lanka that will take place in the month of July. As India's first-choice players will be busy in their preparation for the Test series in England, they will not be able to take part in the white-ball series in Sri Lanka and that effectively means India's second-string side will be taking the field instead. India are known for their bench strength, and even their second-string side looks as solid as the main side. It has also been widely reported that NCA's head and former India A and U-19 coach, Rahul Dravid will take over the responsibility of coaching an inexperienced Indian side in Sri Lanka.