IND vs SL | Amazing idea to have Rahul Dravid as Indian coach, opines Inzamam-Ul-Haq

Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-Ul-Haq has weighed in on Rahul Dravid's potential appointment as India's coach for Sri Lanka tour and termed it an amazing idea. He also added India will be fielding two different international teams almost at the same time, which can be a benchmark for other teams.
There's a lot of excitement around India's tour of Sri Lanka that will take place in the month of July. As India's first-choice players will be busy in their preparation for the Test series in England, they will not be able to take part in the white-ball series in Sri Lanka and that effectively means India's second-string side will be taking the field instead. India are known for their bench strength, and even their second-string side looks as solid as the main side. It has also been widely reported that NCA's head and former India A and U-19 coach, Rahul Dravid will take over the responsibility of coaching an inexperienced Indian side in Sri Lanka.
Inzamam-Ul-Haq, who was one of Rahul Dravid's contemporaries during his playing days, and has left no stone unturned in crediting him for developing India's bench strength, feels it would be an amazing idea to have Dravid as the coach for the Sri Lanka series.
"I had mentioned Rahul Dravid earlier as well… how he started producing players from the Under-19 group, who have gone on to play for the Indian team on a regular basis. And even now I 'm hearing that the team which is going to Sri Lanka, Rahul Dravid could be its coach, he could look after it. I think that's an amazing, interesting idea," Inzamam said on his YouTube channel 'The Match Winner', reported HT.
Former Pakistan chief selector also feels that India are changing the world cricket and encouraging even other sides to strengthen their bench strength and it can set a unique benchmark if India successfully fields two sides at almost the same time.
"India are bringing a change in world cricket and I believe whichever nation strengthens its base, improves its First-Class structure, that country would be able to do what India are doing now – fielding two different international teams almost at the same time. If India are able to successfully pull it off, it will set a benchmark for the rest of the teams," Inzamam said.
India's next assignment will be in England where they take on New Zealand in the World Test Championship finale from June 18 before participating in the five-match Test series against the hosts, England.
