Reports | ECB deny requests from BCCI to tweak the five-match Test schedule

The traction led to reports in the English media, Times London, which cited that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have asked the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) to tweak the Test schedule and rejig the dates. While the tweak would not only have an effect on the World Test Championship but also The Hundred, which is set to be hosted in the venues earmarked for the Test series. Not just that, there were also talks of reducing the series down to four games, which would essentially take away the hosting rights from a county, a move that could have severe financial implications.