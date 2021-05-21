Jofra Archer to undergo surgery on his right elbow, confirms ECB
Today at 10:34 AM
On Friday, the England and Wales Cricket (ECB), has confirmed that pacer Jofra Archer will undergo surgery on his right elbow and is expected to be sidelined for a while. Archer, earlier playing for Sussex in the County Championship, had flared up his right elbow which led to this decision.
Since the start of the year, Jofra Archer has had his continued troubles with injuries, particularly in the elbow region, which ruled him out of action in the four-match Test series against India. That was not it all, the pacer was then subsequently out of action in the three-match ODI series, requiring surgery on his hand after a freak accident at home.
While Archer missed out on the IPL action, being ruled out of the tournament, he returned in action in a County game against Kent. However, it was during that game, the pacer’s elbow issues flared up, which had then caused him to walk off the pitch.
"At the moment, he has a bit of an impingement in his elbow," England's bowling coach, Jon Lewis, told the Guardian, reported ESPNCricinfo.
"From what I understand, either short-term or long term, his elbow will recover. I would expect him to play a lot more international cricket for England. This is just a small blip on his journey."
Later, he was also ruled out of the two-match Test series against New Zealand. Now, however, the England Wales Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed that Archer would undergo surgery on his right below. While ECB confirmed that he would miss out on the New Zealand series, it remains a mystery if he would be fit for the India series, with suggestions saying that he will miss out on the series.
"Jofra Archer has been reviewed by a medical consultant in respect of his right elbow soreness. He will now proceed to surgery tomorrow," said an England and Wales Cricket Board statement.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.