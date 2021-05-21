Ireland pacer Boyd Rankin calls it a day from international and inter-pro cricket

Having played the game almost for the past 18 years, Ireland’s lanky pacer Boyd Rankin has called it a day from international cricket, having last played in 2020 against Afghanistan. During his career for Ireland, he picked up 229 wickets at 23.39, finishing as the eighth-highest wicket-taker.

In 2003, a 19-year-old Boyd Rankin made his debut for the Irish national team, against Free Foresters. Since then, he went on to become a cult figure in the country, representing Ireland on the global level twice between 2003 and 2020 separated by his stint for the Three Lions. Rankin finished his career with Ireland, picking up 229 wickets at 23.39 on average, becoming the eight-highest Irish wicket-taker at the international level.

His last appearance, came in the 2020 T20I series against Afghanistan, on March 8 and since then has only played List A and T20 games. It was in 2018 and 19 - where he finished with 30 and 47 wickets - showcasing his skills for the national team.

Not just that, the lanky pacer was also involved in two of Ireland’s most famous victory in the World Cup - against Pakistan and England - in the 2007 and 2011 World Cup respectively. Having made an impact in the World Cup games, he also picked up the country’s first-ever Test wicket, against Pakistan in 2018. Away from Ireland, Rankin also left his indelible mark on the English county, having represented Warwickshire for 11 out of his 15 years on the first-class scene.

“To retire from international cricket is always a tough call, but I feel now is the right time to step away. I have put my heart and soul into playing cricket professionally since 2003 and have loved every minute of it,” he said in his statement as quoted by Cricket Ireland's website.

“I never dreamt I would play for Ireland as much as I did and to travel the world playing in numerous World Cups and to pull on the Irish jersey is something I will never forget. To have also a long career in county cricket especially during my 11-year stint with Warwickshire where we won the County Championship, 50-over competition twice and the T20 Blast in 2014 was very special and something I am very grateful for,” he added.

“My best memories and achievements that stick out for me would be the World Cup wins - in 2007 World Cup beating Pakistan and Bangladesh to put Irish cricket on the world map, and the 2011 win against England. Being part of the team to play Ireland’s first men’s Test match was a special moment, as well as taking Ireland’s first Test wicket.”

During his time with England, Rankin made an appearance in the Ashes clash, in Sydney, where he picked the wicket of Peter Siddle - his first Test wicket. However, during his stint with Ireland, notched up seven more wickets in his three-match Test career.

“I always strived to be the best player I could be and to play at the highest level possible, so to make my Test debut for England during a time when Ireland wasn’t a Test-playing nation was a very proud moment. I will miss all the guys I played alongside the most and enjoying the wins we had along the way.”