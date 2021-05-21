ENG vs NZ | If I get to bowl with the new ball, will try to grab it with both hands, asserts Kyle Jamieson 

Young New Zealand pacer Kyle Jamieson isn't averse to the idea of bowling with the new ball if an opportunity presents itself and would try to make the most of it against England. He also warned against going for too much swing and said that it could hurt their chances if they overdo it.

Before New Zealand clashes with India in the World Test Championship finale, they will take on England in a two-match Test series. And Trent Boult might be a starter against India, but there are chances that the veteran Kiwi pacer may well miss the series against England. A few weeks earlier, the NZC had announced that Boult will be back with the side "possibly in time to be picked for the second Test against England but certainly in time for the ICC WTC final."

And that means, there might be an opportunity for someone else to take the new ball against England. Though there is no dearth of experience and quality in the Kiwi line-up with the likes of Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Colin de Grandhomme, Matt Henry, Doug Bracewell and Jacob Duffy in the squad.

However, Kyle Jamieson can be one of the options to open with the new ball after what has been an impressive start to his Test career where he has picked up 36 wickets in six Tests at 13.28. And Jamieson will be more than happy to embrace the new ball challenge as he stated that he will try and grab the chance 'with both hands' if there is such an opportunity.

"I've done it in domestic cricket, and it's certainly something that I'd like to do if the chance came up. Obviously you've got two of New Zealand's greats with Tim and Trent there, and rightly so they take the new ball, and I'm the third or fourth in line, but if the opportunity came to take the new ball, I'd certainly try and grab it with both hands," Jamieson said in a media interaction, reported ESPN Cricinfo.

England possesses one of the most seam-friendly conditions in the world. There is plenty of help for pacers, with a lot of movement on offer. Jamieson is well aware of it, however, he warned against trying to chase too much swing as it can hurt the chances of performing well.

"You don't want to start trying to move the ball two sets of stumps and then get caught on the bounce. We've found favourable conditions in New Zealand at times, albeit not with the Dukes ball, and we are mindful of the fact that if you start searching too much, you can get hurt a little bit.

"I'm certainly excited by the chance of it moving around little bit. The part of the next few days [will be] to gauge around what the ball feels like and how much it's going to move. We've seen in previous English summers the likes of [Stuart] Broad using the scrambled seam or wobbled seam ball. We'll try and play around that and gauge the effective way to operate."

New Zealand bowlers who weren't part of the IPL did get to train with the Dukes balls before leaving for England. Despite carrying the Dukes with him, the young pacer revealed that he didn't get a chance to practice with them during the Indian Premier League.

"He [Shane Jurgensen, the New Zealand bowling coach] hid those two Duke balls in my bag but I didn't get a chance to use them. There's a lot of talk around how much the Dukes ball can move but it also doesn't necessarily move all the time and it can take a while for it to start going.”