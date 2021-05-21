AUS W vs IND W | Conditions in Perth favour Australian style of cricket but India would be ready, admits Ellyse Perry

Today at 11:07 AM
Following the announcement of the day-night Test against India in Perth, Australian all-rounder Ellyse Perry has admitted that the conditions in Perth favour the Australian style of cricket. However, she insisted that India would be ready for the challenge and hoped for a well-contested Test.
Having made her return from injury earlier this year, against New Zealand in the limited-overs series, Ellyse Perry has shown form with the bat. In the first ODI, she scored an unbeaten 56 in Australia’s win over New Zealand, which extended their winning record in women’s cricket, to a record-high.
To add to that, on Thursday, the BCCI secretary Jay Shah announced that Indian women would take on Australia in a day-night clash in Perth, starting September 30. It was in 2017 when Australian women last played a day-night Test in the country, albeit it being in flat conditions. Ellyse Perry admitted that the clash against India would be a very level and competitive fixture.
"We've only played one [day-night] match and that was four years ago. It'll be a very different team playing the Test match against India than there was then, so I think it's very much level pegging. India are playing a Test match against England in their summer coming up, so in a sense, they'll probably go one up on us this year in terms of that. I just think it's going to be a very level, competitive match," said Perry, reported Cricbuzz.
Historically, WACA has been a stadium that has allowed for steep bounce and pacy tracks, which suits the Australian style of bowling. Perry agreed and stated that the conditions would certainly favour the Australian style of cricket but insisted that India shouldn’t be taken lightly.
"I actually think, having played a Test match there before, it is an absolutely wonderful venue for women's Tests. The pitch obviously provides just that little bit of extra pace and bounce. The ball carries really well [and] there is a bit of sideways movement as well. So that is certainly, I suppose, in favour of our conditions and the Australian style of cricket.
"But having said that, looking at the Indian team - some of the skills their players, particularly their batters [have] - it's going to be a really well-contested Test match. And yeah, a great opportunity for both sides," she added.
While there has been a debate over the four-day Tests in women’s cricket, Perry pointed out the conditions and cited that the conditions make the ultimate difference in the result. She stated that throwing the pink-ball into the mix makes it even more enticing.
"You look at men's cricket and the trend over the last little bit, Test matches aren't lasting the five days as often as they used to, and when you throw a pink ball into the mix, and day-night Test matches, those games shorten up a bit more. To me, it's more about where we pick to play these games, make sure the venues promote results happening in the game, basically."
