CPL 2021 all set for August 28 start with final on September 19
Yesterday at 5:59 PM
On Thursday, Cricket West Indies (CWI) announced that the Caribbean Premier League will kick off on August 28, with the grand final on September 19, in a near month-long tournament. Warner Park in St Kitts and Nevis would serve as the venue for the entire tournament, which consists of 33 games.
While earlier in the day, cricket fans were treated with the news of the resumption of the Pakistan Super League in Abu Dhabi, more good news has emerged with the schedule of the Caribbean Premier League coming out. Earlier today, Cricket West Indies (CWI) announced that the much-awaited 2021 edition of the CPL would kick off on August 28, with the final being played on September 19.
Like last season, this season’s entire competition would be hosted at one venue - Warner Park in St Kitts and Nevis - in a bio-secure environment. Last year, the global viewership for the competition was estimated at 523 million, a steep 67% growth from the 2019 edition, according to Cricbuzz.
"It is really exciting to have the tournament window for 2021 confirmed and I would like to thank the St Kitts & Nevis government for agreeing to host this year's event. We would also like to extend our thanks to Cricket West Indies for helping us create this window in a busy summer of cricket for them. We are looking forward to once again successfully staging the Hero CPL in 2021,” said Pete Russell, Hero CPL's COO.
Trinbago Knight Riders ran away with the 2020 competition, destroying the St Lucia Zouks in the final by eight wickets, with no side even giving them a tough chase. Interestingly, Trinbago’s all-rounder Dwayne Bravo left the club earlier this month to join St Kitts and Nevis Patriots.
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.