WTC finale | New Zealand are a strong side, English conditions will be a big challenge, outlines Umesh Yadav

Senior Indian pacer Umesh Yadav has asserted that the WTC finale will be a challenging game given it will take place in England against a strong New Zealand side. He also talked about the importance of New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson's wicket and reckons he doesn't have many weaknesses.

Ever since this year's IPL was cut short by Covid-19, Indian fans have been eagerly awaiting the World Test Championship finale, which is billed as one of the top events of the year and will see the Indian cricketers in action for the first time since the cash-rich league. India and New Zealand, teams that occupied the top two positions in the WTC points table, will clash with each other from June 18 at the Hampshire Bowl, Southampton, and the finale will give the cricketing world its inaugural WTC champion

New Zealand, unlike India, will get ample time to get acclimatized to the English conditions as they will play a two-match Test series against England prior to the WTC finale. Reflecting on the challenge that lies ahead, Indian pacer Umesh Yadav outlined that New Zealand are a strong side and the English conditions will make the finale a tough challenge for the Indians.

"New Zealand are a strong side, they bat deep and their pacers are quite experienced and lethal. So it will be a tough game. English conditions are also a big challenge for us and so is playing against a team like New Zealand," Umesh Yadav told Telegraph, reported HT.

However, he backed the Indian side to do well and reckons whichever side maintains better discipline will be able to seal the deal.

"But being Test players, we need to play with discipline and make sure we remain disciplined right throughout in all aspects of the game. The team that maintains such discipline in each and every session will prevail," the Indian pacer opined.

One of the biggest challenges for the Indian bowlers will be to overcome a world-class Kane Williamson, who has only once not averaged 50 or more in a calendar year since the start of 2014 in red-ball cricket. He's considered one of the most astute players technically and will pose a big threat, and Yadav is well aware of the Kane Williamson challenge.

"We do have a fair idea about Kane’s game, though I don’t think he has too many weaknesses. Of course, any quality batsman can fall to a good delivery, so as a fast bowler, you should look to stick to your strong points and bowl more of those balls which can fetch you wickets. And yeah, we need to get Kane out as early as possible as that’ll surely benefit the team," Umesh Yadav said.