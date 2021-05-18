Shiv Sunder Das named India Women batting coach for England tour

Former Indian opener Shiv Sunder Das, on Monday, was appointed the batting coach of the Indian women's side for the England tour. Abhay Sharma was named the fielding coach while Rajkuvardevi Gaekwad, Baroda's chief women selector, replaced Trupti Bhattacharya as the manager of the side.

After finalizing Ramesh Powar as the head coach for the Indian women's team recently, Shiv Sunder Das, Abhay Sharma and Rajkuvardevi Gaekwad have also been named in the coaching staff. This won't be the first time when Shiv Sunder Das will be working with the Indian women's side as last year he worked with the India A side. He has also worked as a batting coach at the National Cricket Academy under Rahul Dravid and will now be the batting coach for the senior Indian women's side for the seven-match England tour.

SS Das was elated with his appointment and thanked Rahul Dravid and Sourav Ganguly, who were also his former Indian teammates, for the wonderful opportunity.

"It will be a good experience and I am looking forward to it. I have been part of NCA for the last 4-5 years and have been batting coach for the last couple of years. I would like to thank Rahul Dravid and Sourav Ganguly for giving me this opportunity," said the man who has played all his cricket under the BCCI president's captaincy," Das told PTI, reported TOI.

Das, who played 23 Tests for India, doesn't think that there is a lot of difference in what he has been doing at the NCA and is expected to do as the batting coach.

"I don't think there is a lot of difference and at the end of the day, you impart your knowledge, and work with players. You contribute to their success and be ready to solve their cricketing issues when they require you. My responsibility is to make them well prepared and match ready."

The England tour will also see the Indian women's side playing a Test match after a long time. The 43-year-old reckons that it will be exciting for the players and the seniors like Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami will easily adapt to it.

"The girls will be excited as they are getting an opportunity to play a Test match after a long time and it's a good initiative that they are playing the longer format.

"Jhulan and Mithali have played a lot of international cricket and they will easily adjust to it and it is a good time for young players as it gives opportunity to learn the art of building an innings or bowl a lot of overs, which is good for overall growth as a cricketer," he concluded.

Indian women's side will start off the England tour with a one-off Test that commences from June 16 in Bristol to be followed by three ODIs and three T20Is respectively.