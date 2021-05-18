Reports | Indian women's side to play one-off Test Down Under later this year 

India first played a Test in Australia in 1976, yet since 45 years of the commencement of rivalry between the two nations, they have only clashed in five Tests, which is dominated by the Aussies, who have won four. India are yet to win a Test against Australia though this year they will have the golden chance of creating history. India's tour of Australia is also supposed to have limited-overs games though the development hasn't been confirmed yet by either of the boards.