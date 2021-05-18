Reports | Indian women's side to play one-off Test Down Under later this year 

Today at 4:22 PM
As per ESPNCricinfo reports, Indian women's side is all set to play a solitary Test against Australia in September this year. Though India's tour of Australia is yet to be confirmed by either of the boards, it is expected that the two sides will clash against each other in September.
The last time Indian women's side played a Test was as long back as 2014 and they haven't played even one red-ball game since then. But, it will be changing this year, and now there are high chances that India won't only play England in a one-off Test but also Australia, later this year, if ESPNCricinfo reports are to be believed. Indian women’s team last participated in a Test in Australia 15 years back in 2006 and it was played in Adelaide.
India first played a Test in Australia in 1976, yet since 45 years of the commencement of rivalry between the two nations, they have only clashed in five Tests, which is dominated by the Aussies, who have won four. India are yet to win a Test against Australia though this year they will have the golden chance of creating history. India's tour of Australia is also supposed to have limited-overs games though the development hasn't been confirmed yet by either of the boards.
Notably, Indian women's side was slated to play three ODIs in Australia, earlier this year, but it was rescheduled for the 2021-22 season. India's next assignment will be the tour against England where they will start with a one-off Test in Bristol from June 16, which will be followed by three ODIs and as many T20Is.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.