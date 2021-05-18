AB de Villiers will not be returning to international cricket, confirm Cricket South Africa

Today at 4:54 PM
Cricket South Africa (CSA) have confirmed that veteran batter AB de Villiers will not make a comeback to the national team and will remain ‘retired forever’. Earlier today, CSA announced the squad for the T20Is versus West Indies, and the list did not feature the name of de Villiers.
Cricket fans across the globe have been handed a heartbreak as Cricket South Africa (CSA) have confirmed that AB de Villiers will not be making a return to international cricket. De Villiers, 37, announced his international retirement three years ago, but the veteran batter himself confirmed last year that he was eager to make a return to the international stage. The return of Mark Boucher as coach sparked hope, and the Proteas coach during the IPL said that he would ‘hold talks with de Villiers’, but the fairytale return won’t be happening as CSA, in a media release, have confirmed that the 37-year-old will remain retired forever.
"Discussions with AB de Villiers have concluded with the batsman deciding once and for all, that his retirement will remain final,” read a release from CSA, reported Cricbuzz.
Meanwhile, the board announced the squad for the Tests and T20Is against Windies and the limited-over series against Ireland.
🌴 Test and T20I squads to @windiescricket— Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) May 18, 2021
1️⃣ Maiden #Proteas call up for Prenelan Subrayen
1️⃣ Maiden Test nod for Lizaad Williams
🇿🇦 Your thoughts on both Test and T20 squads?#WIvSA #ThatsOurGame pic.twitter.com/k08HJQJeUr
🍀 Tour squad to @cricketireland— Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) May 18, 2021
2️⃣0️⃣ players
3️⃣ ODIs
3️⃣ T20Is#IREvSA #ThatsOurGame pic.twitter.com/xo2cSUB73L
Commenting on the Windies series, CSA’s Director of Cricket Graeme Smith said, “We are extremely pleased to have the men’s team’s tour to the West Indies officially confirmed. COVID-19 has played havoc with the ICC Future Tours Programme and we are thankful to Cricket West Indies and the governments of St. Lucia and Grenada for ensuring that the tour goes ahead as planned. The hosting nations, in particular, came to the party at very short notice and Cricket South Africa would like to extend its immense gratitude to them for their enthusiasm and willingness to host us.
“Tours to the West Indies are always one of the most highly anticipated tours of them all, not only because of the beauty of the venues, but the quality and competitiveness of the cricket that is in store. We are looking forward to explosive displays of cricket and entertainment on our screens for fans around the world to consume as the two evenly matched countries come together for both Test and T20 cricket.”
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.