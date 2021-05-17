 user tracker image
sport iconCricket

    More Options

    WATCH | Best moments from Round 6 of the County Championship ft. Archer's nonchalance and Joe R99T's heartbreak

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    Joe Root was agonizingly dismissed on 99

    Twitter

    WATCH | Best moments from Round 6 of the County Championship ft. Archer's nonchalance and Joe R99T's heartbreak

    no photo

    Anirudh Suresh

    Today at 7:05 PM

    Rain played spoilsport in Round 6 of the County Championship, yet there was no paucity of enthralling moments across the four days. In what comes as a website first, we, here at SportsCafe, have collated the best moments from Round 6 to fill you up with the ‘must-see’ moments across the four days.

    Archer vs Crawley? There was always going to be just one winner...

    Just a 33-year-old Kyle Abbott making Peter Handscomb look like a Sunday League cricketer

    Nothing. Just the batsman's leg-stump doing its best Neymar impersonation

    Okay, this is why Ollie Robinson is getting his maiden England cap next month

    One s̶t̶o̶n̶e̶ ball, two b̶i̶r̶d̶s̶ stumps

    Dismissing the batsman with a ripper whilst tumbling to the ground - the most Mark Wood dismissal of all time

    Never change, R-oh-no-Ry Burns!

    6, 6, 6 and a ridiculous 4 - Dan Lawrence showing why he should be in the team for the first Test of the summer at Lord's

    Honestly, when you have umpires like this, there is absolutely no need for instant or slow-mo replays

    Sachin Tendulkar, eat your heart out

    Wait, no one told us that Kieron Pollard changed his name to Ned Eckersley

    99 and gone :(  (This was the first time in 2021 that Root failed to convert a fifty into a hundred)

    Simon Harmer took a Kolpak because he is too cool for International cricket. And oh, he took 9 wickets in one innings, btw!

    Yep. Stuart Broad has got nothing on Keith Barker. Can confirm that this the best celebrappeal we've seen from an English bowler

    How lucky are Glamorgan to have acquired the services of the best red-ball bowler in Australia

    Let's just call this "Mid-wicket beauty"

    Decent reflexes for a 40-year-old, eh?

    Can someone just add the Titanic music to make this perfect?

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down