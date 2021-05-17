WATCH | Best moments from Round 6 of the County Championship ft. Archer's nonchalance and Joe R99T's heartbreak

Rain played spoilsport in Round 6 of the County Championship, yet there was no paucity of enthralling moments across the four days. In what comes as a website first, we, here at SportsCafe, have collated the best moments from Round 6 to fill you up with the ‘must-see’ moments across the four days.

Archer vs Crawley? There was always going to be just one winner...

Jofra vs. Zak Crawley.



Only one winner there 🚀



Watch Jofra LIVE: https://t.co/Oo1QJGECdp pic.twitter.com/y3uVBkjmUz — LV= Insurance County Championship (@CountyChamp) May 13, 2021

Just a 33-year-old Kyle Abbott making Peter Handscomb look like a Sunday League cricketer

An absolute ripper from @Kyle_Abbott87! 🎯🔥@Middlesex_CCC 52-3 (24 overs)



📺 Follow the action live at https://t.co/cNkJ7vdkkn or on the free Hampshire Cricket App 📲 pic.twitter.com/xTsdkPuSpO — Hampshire Cricket (@hantscricket) May 13, 2021

Nothing. Just the batsman's leg-stump doing its best Neymar impersonation

Okay, this is why Ollie Robinson is getting his maiden England cap next month

One s̶t̶o̶n̶e̶ ball, two b̶i̶r̶d̶s̶ stumps

Dismissing the batsman with a ripper whilst tumbling to the ground - the most Mark Wood dismissal of all time

Mark Wood's first of the match ☝️pic.twitter.com/0hj2fpiokW — The Cricketer (@TheCricketerMag) May 14, 2021

Never change, R-oh-no-Ry Burns!

One for the TikTok fans.



Full credit to @SomersetCCC and their social media team 👏🏻 🤣 pic.twitter.com/8voPufDQz7 — East Huntspill Cricket 🏏 (@EastHuntspillCC) May 14, 2021

6, 6, 6 and a ridiculous 4 - Dan Lawrence showing why he should be in the team for the first Test of the summer at Lord's

Honestly, when you have umpires like this, there is absolutely no need for instant or slow-mo replays

Umpire doing everything to get a good sight of the catch 😅#WeAreSomerset #SOMvSUR pic.twitter.com/JeoPWbfIUH — Somerset Cricket 🏏 (@SomersetCCC) May 14, 2021

Sachin Tendulkar, eat your heart out

Our 2nd innings is under way...



…and this is some drive from Joe Cooke 🤩



Live stream 📺 https://t.co/C0s8I2tf8P#GLAMvYOR | #GoGlam pic.twitter.com/KQ5oQvMrMA — Glamorgan Cricket 🏏 (@GlamCricket) May 15, 2021

Wait, no one told us that Kieron Pollard changed his name to Ned Eckersley

99 and gone :( (This was the first time in 2021 that Root failed to convert a fifty into a hundred)

𝗔𝗹𝗹 𝗼𝘂𝘁#DD88 finally breaks the partnership between Root and Patterson when he bowls the England captain for 99, before Salter dismisses Coad shortly after



Yorkshire 230 all out, lead by 81 runs



Live stream 📺 https://t.co/C0s8I2tf8P#GLAMvYOR | #GoGlam pic.twitter.com/Amti5R7p38 — Glamorgan Cricket 🏏 (@GlamCricket) May 15, 2021

Simon Harmer took a Kolpak because he is too cool for International cricket. And oh, he took 9 wickets in one innings, btw!

Yep. Stuart Broad has got nothing on Keith Barker. Can confirm that this the best celebrappeal we've seen from an English bowler

Keith Barker with the celebrappeal😅@Middlesex_CCC 67-6 (18 overs) lead by 31



📺Follow the action live at https://t.co/cNkJ7vdkkn or on the free Hampshire Cricket App 📲 pic.twitter.com/5eIb5nL9uQ — Hampshire Cricket (@hantscricket) May 15, 2021

How lucky are Glamorgan to have acquired the services of the best red-ball bowler in Australia

𝟱-𝗳𝗲𝗿



What a start from Neser on his home debut! He gets Duke first ball and he now has 5⃣ in the innings 👏



His figures now read 10-4-20-5



Live stream 📺 https://t.co/C0s8I2tf8P#GLAMvYOR | #GoGlam pic.twitter.com/TvclazLFLX — Glamorgan Cricket 🏏 (@GlamCricket) May 15, 2021

Let's just call this "Mid-wicket beauty"

What a shot!🔥



Keith Barker sends Cullen into the stands with a massive6⃣😍



161-8 (64 overs)



📺Follow the action live at https://t.co/cNkJ7vdkkn or on the free Hampshire Cricket App 📲 pic.twitter.com/Blm9aplUmC — Hampshire Cricket (@hantscricket) May 15, 2021

Decent reflexes for a 40-year-old, eh?

What a catch this is by Ryan ten Doeschate! 👐



Watch the highlights from Day 4 now! ⬇️#LVCountyChamp — LV= Insurance County Championship (@CountyChamp) May 16, 2021

Can someone just add the Titanic music to make this perfect?