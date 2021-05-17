WATCH | Best moments from Round 6 of the County Championship ft. Archer's nonchalance and Joe R99T's heartbreak
Today at 7:05 PM
Rain played spoilsport in Round 6 of the County Championship, yet there was no paucity of enthralling moments across the four days. In what comes as a website first, we, here at SportsCafe, have collated the best moments from Round 6 to fill you up with the ‘must-see’ moments across the four days.
Archer vs Crawley? There was always going to be just one winner...
Jofra vs. Zak Crawley.— LV= Insurance County Championship (@CountyChamp) May 13, 2021
Only one winner there 🚀
Watch Jofra LIVE: https://t.co/Oo1QJGECdp pic.twitter.com/y3uVBkjmUz
Just a 33-year-old Kyle Abbott making Peter Handscomb look like a Sunday League cricketer
An absolute ripper from @Kyle_Abbott87! 🎯🔥@Middlesex_CCC 52-3 (24 overs)— Hampshire Cricket (@hantscricket) May 13, 2021
📺 Follow the action live at https://t.co/cNkJ7vdkkn or on the free Hampshire Cricket App 📲 pic.twitter.com/xTsdkPuSpO
Nothing. Just the batsman's leg-stump doing its best Neymar impersonation
⚡️𝙀𝙇𝙀𝘾𝙏𝙍𝙄𝘾 𝘽𝙊𝙒𝙇𝙄𝙉𝙂⚡️— Worcestershire County Cricket Club (@WorcsCCC) May 13, 2021
Josh Tongue has bowled brilliantly today!#WeAreWorcestershire🍐 https://t.co/j6pSCDMGgS pic.twitter.com/lLrtd7cP4U
Okay, this is why Ollie Robinson is getting his maiden England cap next month
Off stump sent flying! 🛩️— Sussex Cricket (@SussexCCC) May 13, 2021
An @OllieRobinson25 special! 👏 pic.twitter.com/KrgAtulKKg
One s̶t̶o̶n̶e̶ ball, two b̶i̶r̶d̶s̶ stumps
Stumps aaaaaaall owa! 🚀#ForTheNorth pic.twitter.com/AShkGCTPX3— Durham Cricket (@DurhamCricket) May 14, 2021
Dismissing the batsman with a ripper whilst tumbling to the ground - the most Mark Wood dismissal of all time
Mark Wood's first of the match ☝️pic.twitter.com/0hj2fpiokW— The Cricketer (@TheCricketerMag) May 14, 2021
Never change, R-oh-no-Ry Burns!
One for the TikTok fans.— East Huntspill Cricket 🏏 (@EastHuntspillCC) May 14, 2021
Full credit to @SomersetCCC and their social media team 👏🏻 🤣 pic.twitter.com/8voPufDQz7
6, 6, 6 and a ridiculous 4 - Dan Lawrence showing why he should be in the team for the first Test of the summer at Lord's
Just ridiculous from @DanLawrence288 😳#ESSvDER https://t.co/S6yjBQe5DY pic.twitter.com/2ZdNIXJmtM— Essex Cricket (@EssexCricket) May 14, 2021
Honestly, when you have umpires like this, there is absolutely no need for instant or slow-mo replays
Umpire doing everything to get a good sight of the catch 😅#WeAreSomerset #SOMvSUR pic.twitter.com/JeoPWbfIUH— Somerset Cricket 🏏 (@SomersetCCC) May 14, 2021
Sachin Tendulkar, eat your heart out
Our 2nd innings is under way...— Glamorgan Cricket 🏏 (@GlamCricket) May 15, 2021
…and this is some drive from Joe Cooke 🤩
Live stream 📺 https://t.co/C0s8I2tf8P#GLAMvYOR | #GoGlam pic.twitter.com/KQ5oQvMrMA
Wait, no one told us that Kieron Pollard changed his name to Ned Eckersley
Outstanding Eckersley 🤩— Durham Cricket (@DurhamCricket) May 15, 2021
8⃣6⃣ runs
5⃣7⃣ balls
0⃣6⃣ sixes#ForTheNorth pic.twitter.com/u2LLDrJj5Z
99 and gone :( (This was the first time in 2021 that Root failed to convert a fifty into a hundred)
𝗔𝗹𝗹 𝗼𝘂𝘁#DD88 finally breaks the partnership between Root and Patterson when he bowls the England captain for 99, before Salter dismisses Coad shortly after— Glamorgan Cricket 🏏 (@GlamCricket) May 15, 2021
Yorkshire 230 all out, lead by 81 runs
Live stream 📺 https://t.co/C0s8I2tf8P#GLAMvYOR | #GoGlam pic.twitter.com/Amti5R7p38
Simon Harmer took a Kolpak because he is too cool for International cricket. And oh, he took 9 wickets in one innings, btw!
What a grab 🙌#ESSvDER https://t.co/FpazOHudgb pic.twitter.com/ayCfJpveIV— Essex Cricket (@EssexCricket) May 15, 2021
Yep. Stuart Broad has got nothing on Keith Barker. Can confirm that this the best celebrappeal we've seen from an English bowler
Keith Barker with the celebrappeal😅@Middlesex_CCC 67-6 (18 overs) lead by 31— Hampshire Cricket (@hantscricket) May 15, 2021
📺Follow the action live at https://t.co/cNkJ7vdkkn or on the free Hampshire Cricket App 📲 pic.twitter.com/5eIb5nL9uQ
How lucky are Glamorgan to have acquired the services of the best red-ball bowler in Australia
𝟱-𝗳𝗲𝗿— Glamorgan Cricket 🏏 (@GlamCricket) May 15, 2021
What a start from Neser on his home debut! He gets Duke first ball and he now has 5⃣ in the innings 👏
His figures now read 10-4-20-5
Live stream 📺 https://t.co/C0s8I2tf8P#GLAMvYOR | #GoGlam pic.twitter.com/TvclazLFLX
Let's just call this "Mid-wicket beauty"
What a shot!🔥— Hampshire Cricket (@hantscricket) May 15, 2021
Keith Barker sends Cullen into the stands with a massive6⃣😍
161-8 (64 overs)
📺Follow the action live at https://t.co/cNkJ7vdkkn or on the free Hampshire Cricket App 📲 pic.twitter.com/Blm9aplUmC
Decent reflexes for a 40-year-old, eh?
What a catch this is by Ryan ten Doeschate! 👐— LV= Insurance County Championship (@CountyChamp) May 16, 2021
Watch the highlights from Day 4 now! ⬇️#LVCountyChamp
Can someone just add the Titanic music to make this perfect?
A moment of history for @ChrisRush22 pic.twitter.com/XMsICqArb6— The Cricketer (@TheCricketerMag) May 16, 2021
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
- Joe Root
- Jofra Archer
- Michael Neser
- Simon Harmer
- Zak Crawley
- Dan Lawerence
- County Championship
- Yorkshire County Cricket Team
- Glamorgan
- Essex County
- Sussex
Just another 23-year-old whose life revolves around Sports.