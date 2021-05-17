New Zealand arrive in England ahead of two-Test series against Three Lions
On Sunday, New Zealand Cricket (NZC) has announced that the BlackCaps have arrived in England, ahead of the two-match Test series against England. Tim Southee, BJ Watling, Ross Taylor and Neil Wagner are expected to leave New Zealand later on Monday afternoon to join the squad in Southampton.
New Zealand Cricket (NZC), on their website, announced the arrival of their BlackCaps team in England, for the two-match Test series against the Three Lions followed by the World Test Championship final against India. The players and staff touched down in London after flying from Auckland via Singapore.
From London, they were transferred to Ageas Bowl in Southampton, where they would now have to be in quarantine for three days before taking the field. Post the negative COVID-19 results, the BlackCaps will start training in limited measures ahead of the first Test at the same venue. However, a plethora of stars - Tim Southee, BJ Watling, Ross Taylor and Neil Wager - would only depart from New Zealand on Monday.
“Tim Southee, BJ Watling, Ross Taylor and Neil Wagner will depart Auckland on Monday afternoon (NZ time) to join the squad in Southampton,” confirmed NZC.
“The Maldives-based IPL contingent of captain Kane Williamson, Kyle Jamieson, Mitchell Santner, team physio Tommy Simsek and trainer Chris Donaldson will arrive on Monday (UK time),” it added.
Kiwi batsman Will Young, who is currently with Durham will link up with the team on Monday, undergoing isolation before the first scheduled training session.
“A three-day team intra-squad game is scheduled from Wednesday May 26 to Friday May 28 at the Ageas Bowl, where six local bowlers who have isolated in advance will help make up the sides,” said NZC.
“Trent Boult will finish his managed isolation on Sunday and return to Mount Maunganui to see his family before a plan is made around his departure to the UK.”
BLACKCAPS Test squad for England Tests
Kane Williamson (c), Tom Blundell, Trent Boult, Doug Bracewell, Devon Conway, Colin de Grandhomme, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Neil Wagner, BJ Watling (wk), Will Young
