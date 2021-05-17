India have played some extraordinary cricket in the past; the confidence level is high, expresses Mohammed Shami

Ahead of the long England tour, Mohammed Shami has expressed that the confidence level in the Indian camp is high and stated that India have played some extraordinary cricket in the recent past. He also revealed that IPL helped him recover from the long lay-off, adding that he is ready.

Mohammed Shami had sustained an injury in Australia, which had forced him away from the home tour against England. However, he recovered right in time before the start of the Indian Premier League, where he put on impressive displays. In the last six months, however, for the Indian team, they had an all-time high, with wins over Australia and England, coming back from first Test setbacks.

More importantly, the bench strength was tested well and India have all bases covered before the World Test Championship final and the tour to England. Shami expressed that the confidence level in the camp is quite high and added that India have played some extraordinary cricket in the recent past.

"We have played some extraordinary cricket in recent times as an unit and naturally, the confidence level is high on the eve of our departure for England,” Shami told Gulf News, reported TOI.

"If we can reproduce some of the form which we did over last six months, I am confident it will be a great summer for us," said the man, who has 180 wickets from 50 Tests.

Shami also revealed that it was in the IPL, where he found his rhythm back, right in time before the long tour. He also clearly expressed that he isn’t a believer in over-thinking and added that his approach would be based on the conditions.

"I do not believe in over-thinking about what my approach will be. I found my rhythm back in the IPL and the rest, of course, depends on the conditions."

The pacer finds himself on the wrong side of 30, with injuries halting important periods of his career. He reckoned that he would share any input with the youngsters. In Shami’s absence, India handed debut to Mohammed Siraj, who impressed one and all with his performance in Australia.

"It comes automatically as after being in international cricket for so many years, I would like to share any input that the youngsters may want. I am not going to play forever, so it will be great if I can pass on something to the youngsters," Shami said.