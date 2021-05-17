IND vs NZ | Happy to prepare our batsmen for left-arm bowlers, asserts Arzan Nagwaswalla

Young pacer Arzan Nagwaswalla has stated that he's quite happy at the prospect of travelling with the Indian team to England and will try to prepare the Indian batsmen to face the left-arm pacers well. He also added that he possesses a good in-swinger and is adept at bowling bouncers.

Indian team's next assignment will be in the UK, where they will be locking horns with New Zealand in the World Test Championship finale, followed by a Test series with the Three Lions. Post the exit of Zaheer Khan, the Indian side have missed a quality left-arm pacer. Not only does it deny the senior men's team of variety in the attack, but also the batsmen to prepare well against opponents that boast quality left-arm options.

Keeping that in mind, the Indian national selectors added a fairly unknown left-arm pacer Arzan Nagwaswalla as one of the reserve bowlers for the English tour and he's going to be a key part in India's preparations to battle out Kiwi's left-arm pacers Trent Boult and Neil Wagner.

The 23-year-old pacer is stoked at the prospect of rubbing shoulders with the senior Indian players. Arzan Nagwaswalla stated that he would try and make it challenging for the Indian batsmen in the nets so that they are best prepared for the matches.

“I am happy I will be able to prepare our batsmen to handle their left-arm fast bowlers. I will try to make it tough for the batsmen in the nets so that they are ready for the match,” Arzan Nagwaswalla told HT.

The swing bowler not only moves the ball but can also help India prepare well to face the Neil Wagner challenge as he can bowl bouncers effectively. He even revealed that he's the go to man for his state side when it comes to bouncing out the batsmen and even added that he took plenty of wickets from bouncers in the Ranji Trophy.

“In the Gujarat Ranji team, when we want to bowl a spell full of bouncers, I am the one who does it. From my 41 wickets in the Ranji trophy, 12-15 came from bouncers. Otherwise, I look to bowl good in-swingers to right-handers,” he said.

The England tour will expose the young pacer to one of the best batsmen in world cricket, Virat Kohli. And Arzan is very excited and is eagerly awaiting to bowl to the Indian skipper. He said that he just “can’t wait to bowl to Virat Kohli in the nets”.

The World Test Championship finale will take place on June 18 between India and New Zealand.