Hampshire confirm D’Arcy Short deal for T20 Blast

Ahead of the Vitality T20 Blast, Hampshire, on Monday has confirmed that they have signed Australian all-rounder D’Arcy Short for the entire season. In his previous stint in the T20 Blast, the southpaw was part of Durham, for whom he scored 483 runs in 12 innings at an average of 43.90.

Last season, Hampshire finished the T20 blast at the bottom of the South Group, with just two wins against their name in the entire season. However, ahead of the new season of the Vitality T20 Blast, the county has confirmed the signing of Australian all-rounder D’Arcy Short for the entirety of the season, beginning June 9.

In his last appearance in the tournament, Short left an indelible mark, scoring 483 runs at 43.90 in 12 innings for Durham in 2019, where he ended up as the fourth highest-run scorer in the season. Since then, the batsman has made several appearances for the national team, at the top of the order. Thus far in his T20 career, Short has scored 3991 runs and taken 48 wickets.

However, it is yet to be seen if the left-hander would be available for the entire season, given that he has been named in the preliminary squad for the tour to West Indies. In case he is named in the final squad, the county would have to find a replacement for the Australian top-order batsman.

"I am so excited to join a club with as much history as Hampshire Hawks! I can't wait to get to The Ageas Bowl and hopefully we can have a strong season and win our first title since 2012," Short said.

Hampshire’s Director of Cricket, Giles White showed his happiness over the signing, adding that the left-hander will bring about a well-needed balance in the side, with the bat and the ball.

"We are delighted to secure the signing of D'Arcy for this summer's Vitality Blast competition. He is a high-class performer who has consistently shown his ability to score a high volume of runs at the top of the order, both for Australia and in a number of the world's best T20 competitions,” he said.

"Alongside his skill with the bat, he also gives us another spin bowling option with the ball so we're excited about what he brings to the side and are looking forward to having him with us," he added.