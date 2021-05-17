ECB confirm Jofra Archer would miss the two-match New Zealand Test series

Today at 9:35 AM
Ahead of the highly-anticipated series between England and New Zealand, England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed that pacer Jofra Archer would be ruled out of the two-match Test series. Archer returned to bowling with Sussex before walking out with yet another dose of elbow injury.
The highly-anticipated clash between Sussex and Kent quickly turned into a nightmare for the English fans, when the return of Jofra Archer was cut short by an injury scare for the pacer. Archer, who returned to cricket, for the first time since the five-match T20I series against India earlier this year, also picked up two crucial wickets for Sussex.
However, he walked off with an apparent elbow injury, on day three, after having just bowled five overs on the previous day of the encounter. While the club stated clearly that he won’t return to bowling, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) have confirmed that Archer would miss the two-match Test series against New Zealand.
It comes as a third blow for the pacer this year, after earlier suffering an injury during the Test series against India before being ruled out of the three-match ODI series. While he was expected to take some part in the Indian Premier League, for Rajasthan Royals, he was later ruled out of the tournament, due to surgery.
"Archer, who returned to action for Sussex in the LV= Insurance County Championship against Kent this week at Hove, only bowled five overs in Kent’s second innings. He was suffering from pain in his right elbow when bowling and was unable to bowl in the final two days of the match," said ECB's media release
"The England and Sussex medical teams will now seek guidance, and Archer will see a medical consultant later this week to determine the next course of action on the management of his elbow," it added.
