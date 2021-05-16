Trying to prepare in the best way possible for WTC Final, asserts Hanuma Vihari

Today at 10:15 AM
Hanuma Vihari, who is the only Indian to play in the County championship this season, admitted that conditions in England will be tricky, but asserted that he is trying to ‘prepare in the best way possible’ for the WTC Final. Vihari stated that India will fancy their chances in the WTC Final.
Hanuma Vihari striking a mini County deal with Warwickshire had many excited, but the right-hander’s season turned out to be a forgettable one. 0, 8, 32, 52, 8 and 0 was all Vihari could manage in the three games he played and for the most part, he looked like a fish out of water. However, according to the 27-year-old, succeeding in tough conditions is all about acclimatizing to the environment and getting ample preparation time.
Unlike any other Indian cricketer, Vihari has the advantage of having a head start heading into the WTC Final, and the right-hander asserted that, currently, he is trying to prepare in the ‘best way possible’ for the WTC Final.
"I am trying to prepare in the best way possible for the WTC Final and the England series. It's going to be interesting and exciting as well for all the Indian fans because it's the first edition of the WTC. We are in the finals and we are playing New Zealand which is going to be challenging in this condition," Vihari told India Today, reported HT.
Vihari, on a personal note, might not be in the best of form, but that is not the case with India in the longest format. Virat Kohli’s side, this year, have won Test series’ vs both Australia and England and last week retained the number one ranking in the format. Vihari believes that this Indian side, heading into the England stretch, is capable of doing ‘outstanding things’.
"We all know that but the Indian team can do outstanding things. I am sure that we'll be confident going into the WTC final. I am trying to prepare as best as I can for the WTC and the Test series after that," the 27-year-old said.
The World Test Championship Final will commence on June 18 at the Rose Bowl in Southampton.
