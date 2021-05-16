Reports | India Women set to tour Australia in September for limited-overs series

Today at 5:40 PM
After the tour got postponed earlier this year, Australia’s pacer Megan Schutt has confirmed in a podcast that the Indian Women’s team is set to tour Down Under in September to complete the series. While the tour was initially supposed to be three ODIs, it would be expanded to have three T20Is.
Earlier this year, Indian women were set to travel to Australia, to play a three-match ODI series in January. However, Cricket Australia confirmed in December that the tour would be postponed and played at a later date in the country.
Now, Australian pacer Megan Schutt in No Balls: The Cricket Podcast, hosted by Kate Cross and Alex Hartley, revealed that India are set to tour Australia in September. India, currently are set to tour England and announced their squad, earlier this week under their new coach, Ramesh Powar.
India’s tour to England is set to get underway on June 16, with a Test in Bristol before playing out three-match ODI and T20I series in the coming days. Not just that, a number of Indian players are also expected to take part in both The Hundred and the Women’s Big Bash, which would mean an action-packed year for the Indian women’s team.
"We have got a tour against India in mid-September," Schutt said on No Balls: The Cricket Podcast, hosted by Kate Cross and Alex Hartley, reported ESPNCricinfo.
"So, there's a couple of camps. I believe we are doing one in Darwin, which will be really cool... and then the tour against India. And then pretty much from there things get crazy with Big Bash, WNCL, Ashes, World Cup, and hopefully the Commonwealth Games."
