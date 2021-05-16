MS Dhoni’s tips helped me improve my game, reveals Indrani Roy

Taniya Bhatia’s recall means that Roy, despite being in the squad, is no guaranteed starter, but the Jharkhand batter has given herself every chance to be a lock in the playing XI through her domestic exploits. In the Women’s senior one day Trophy, she averaged 76.00 and scored 456 runs, 98 more than any other batter in the competition. The 23-year-old asserted that she will ‘do her best’ if she gets a chance in the forthcoming England tour, scheduled to start next month.