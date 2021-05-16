MS Dhoni’s tips helped me improve my game, reveals Indrani Roy

Today at 6:23 PM
Jharkhand’s wicket-keeper batter Indrani Roy, who inflicted 7 dismissals and scored 456 runs in the Women’s senior one-day Trophy, revealed that it was ‘Mahi Sir’s’ tips that helped her improve her game by leaps and bounds. Roy finished as the highest run-getter in the Women’s senior one-day Trophy.
An opening batter who is also shrewd behind the wickets, Indrani Roy turned out to be a revelation for Jharkhand in the 2020/21 Senior One Day Trophy. In the tournament, the right-hander finished with 7 dismissals and 456 runs to her name and her exploits not only propelled Jharkhand to the final of the competition but also earned her a place in the squad for the tour of England.
The bolter’s rise as a batter and a wicket-keeper has been remarkable, and interestingly, the 23-year-old revealed that it was MS Dhoni’s tips that helped her take her game to the next level. Roy, speaking to Sportstar, revealed that long conversations with ‘Mahi sir’ during training sessions in Jharkhand proved to be fruitful, and added that the veteran’s advice proved to be invaluable for her development as a cricketer.
“During a training session in Ranchi sometime last year, I had a long conversation with Mahi Sir about how to improve my game and he had told me that I should ensure that I improve my reflexes and movement in the five-metre radius. For wicketkeepers, that’s a key thing and he advised me that I should try and get better. That actually helped me,” Indrani told Sportstar.
“Learning a thing or two from a legend like Mahi Sir is a privilege and his advise actually helped me improve my game. Every time I hit the ground, I try to remember his tips.”
Taniya Bhatia’s recall means that Roy, despite being in the squad, is no guaranteed starter, but the Jharkhand batter has given herself every chance to be a lock in the playing XI through her domestic exploits. In the Women’s senior one day Trophy, she averaged 76.00 and scored 456 runs, 98 more than any other batter in the competition. The 23-year-old asserted that she will ‘do her best’ if she gets a chance in the forthcoming England tour, scheduled to start next month.
“Hard work has paid off. I am looking forward to sharing the dressing room with the senior players and learn from them. This will be my first outing with the national team and if I get a chance in the final XI, I will try and do my best.”
