Jos Buttler picks all-time IPL XI; leaves out David Warner and Chris Gayle

The Englishman, who has played 65 IPL matches, has enjoyed quite a successful IPL career, averaging 35 and striking at 150.00, and so he picked himself as the first name on the team sheet, as the opener of the side. Naturally, a Chris Gayle or a David Warner, given they are left-handed, would have been an ideal opening partner for Buttler but the right-hander, instead, opted for Rohit Sharma. Rohit, by his standards, has an underwhelming record in the IPL as a batsman, but Buttler, nevertheless, chose his former skipper as his opening partner in the all-time XI.