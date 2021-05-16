DDCA offers Arun Jaitley Stadium as COVID-19 vaccination centre

Today at 11:26 AM
On Sunday, the Delhi and Districts Cricket Association (DDCA) has offered its premises - the Arun Jaitley Stadium - for the state government to use it as a COVID-19 vaccination centre. The letter that was sent also included that the stadium could be used to vaccinate 10,000 people per day.
The Arun Jaitley Stadium, which was last used to host a leg of the 2021 edition of IPL games, has now been offered to the state government to be used as a COVID-19 vaccination centre. The Delhi and Districts Cricket Association (DDCA), in a letter to the state government also added that the premises of the venue could be used till normalcy returns.
“I had written that if they feel that they require a centre for vaccination, the DDCA premises can be used till Normalcy returns,” Jaitley told PTI on Saturday.
Right now, in Delhi, there are around 394 centres, where people between the age of 18-44 are being vaccinated. On the other hand, Healthcare workers, frontline staff and those aged above 45 are being given jabs at 470 centres. While the percentage of the virus has dropped down to 11% in the capital, the Delhi government are actively looking at vaccinating the entire state.
DDCA’s President Rohan Jaitley also stated that the stadium has a facility where 10,000 people can be vaccinated every day and insisted that the ground could be used till any sort of cricketing activities resume at the venue.
“In our stadium premises we have facility where 10,000 people can be vaccinated per day. If they want, till the time there is some semblance of normalcy, they can use it till cricketing activity resumes.”
