You can’t compare IPL and PSL, IPL is at a different level, admits Wahab Riaz

Pakistan’s left-arm pacer Wahab Riaz has admitted that it is not ideal to compare the Indian Premier League to Pakistan Super League, stating that IPL is at a different level. However, at the same time, he insisted that the standards of bowling in PSL are quite high and better than IPL.

Since the inception of the Pakistan Super League, the constant comparison with the Indian Premier League has always been a long-standing tradition. While the two leagues are contrastingly different, in terms of setup, playing conditions and style, it has always been a hot topic of all discussions.

Pakistan’s left-arm pacer Wahab Riaz put out his opinion, having played in the PSL, admitting that you can’t compare PSL to IPL and insisted that IPL is at a different level. He applauded the way the tournament is run and organized, stating that it is a league where all top international players play.

“IPL is a league where all the top international players come and play. You can’t compare IPL with PSL, I believe IPL is at a different level. Their commitments, the way they run things, communicate things, the way they draft the players, that is totally different,” Riaz said during the interview with Cricket Pakistan’s YouTube Channel.

However, Riaz was also clear that if there was one tournament that stood close to the quality offered by the IPL, it is the PSL. He also mentioned that PSL’s bowling standards are quite high, in comparison to the IPL. He added that is one of the major reasons for the tournament not having too many high-scoring games.

“I don’t think any league can compete with the IPL, but if there is any league that stands behind it, it has to be the PSL. The League in Pakistan has proved it,” he added.

“The standards of bowling are quite high. The kind of bowlers you get in the PSL is not found in other leagues, not even in the IPL. This is why PSL doesn’t have many high-scoring games. The bowling attacks in PSL are the best in the world,“ Riaz said.