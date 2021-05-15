WV Raman alleges 'certain personal goals overriding team's objectives' in scathing letter to BCCI

In his letter to BCCI following his exit as Indian women’s team coach, WV Raman has alleged that certain personal goals in the camp have overridden the team’s objectives. He also added that he is more than happy to accept the rejection if it was due to his incompetence as a coach during his tenure.

WV Raman’s exit from the head coach position for the Indian women’s team saw Ramesh Powar being reinstated as the head coach, returning to his position three years after his first stint. While Raman during his stint had led the side to their maiden World T20 final, where they narrowly lost out against Australia, his tenure was rather filled with long breaks of no cricket for the national team.

However, that didn’t prevent the former Indian batsman from expressing his concerns with the team and talking about explicit things. In a letter to BCCI, Raman stressed and alleged that certain personal goals in the camp are overriding the team’s objectives. He also stressed that "some people in the system" are spoiling women’s cricket.

"If some people in the system have been highly accommodated to the extent of being seemingly obsequious to an accomplished player for years, and if that performer feels constrained to that culture, I would leave it to you to decide as a successful former captain if the coach was asking for too much," Raman is learned to have written in his mail to Ganguly on Friday (May 14), reported Cricbuzz.

He also insisted that if his application was rejected due to his incompetence as a coach, there would be no argument over it. However, Raman stressed that if his decision was a result of the mere allegation levelled against him, it would leave the welfare of the Indian team in a poor state.

"If I were to be rejected due to my incompetence as a coach, there is no argument at all because that is a judgement call. But what will be extremely disconcerting is if my candidature was rejected due to any other reasons especially due to allegations from people who more focussed on achieving their personal objectives at the expense of the overall hygiene and welfare Indian women's team and pride of the country," Raman wrote without mincing words.

Raman also stressed that ‘team comes first’ and always over individuals but the situation in the dressing room suggested something drastically different.

"In my career spanning 20 years, I have always had a work culture in which 'team comes first' and no individual was overriding the game or the team (sic)."