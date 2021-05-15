Shoaib Malik slams Pakistan’s cricketing system; accuses PCB of nepotism

Having made his last appearance in 2020, Shoaib Malik has slammed Pakistan’s cricketing system and accused the Pakistan Cricket Board of nepotism. He also added that there were players that skipper Babar Azam wanted to be part of the squad who the board outrightly refused to select.

During his active days as a cricketer, Shoaib Malik always set the best example for the next generation, be it with his batting display or his fitness on the field. While his last appearance came against England in 2020, in the shortest format, the all-rounder made a revelation regarding the Pakistan Cricketing board’s current system.

The all-rounder, who announced his ODI retirement after the 2019 World Cup exit, accused the cricketing board of nepotism and added that importance is not given to the skills. He also stated clearly that unless the system changes, Pakistan cricket will always remain in poor hands.

"We have a system of liking and disliking in our cricket, which is something that is present in the rest of the world as well but seems to be a bit more in our culture. The day things change in our cricket system where more importance is given to skills rather than who a person knows, only then will things improve," Malik was quoted as saying by Pakistani journalist Saj Sadiq, reported India Today.

Malik also narrated that skipper Babar Azam wanted to pick certain players in the squad but the board refused to pick those players. The all-rounder also opined that the final say in selection should be given to the captain, who guides the team on the pitch.

"In the recent squad there were many players who Babar wanted to pick, but they weren't selected. Everyone has their opinions but the final decision on selection should be that of the captain because it's he who will fight it out on the ground he with his team", Shoaib said.

"Whatever is in my fate is in the hands of the Almighty and not in any person's control. I will have no regrets if I am not asked to play again, but I would have felt more regret if I had not spoken up on behalf of my fellow cricketers," Malik conceded.