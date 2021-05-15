IPL 2021 | Wriddhiman Saha tests COVID-19 positive again; Michael Hussey returns negative report

After returning a positive test earlier, Chennai Super Kings ’ batting coach Michael Hussey has finally returned a negative test for COVID-19, which now allows him to head back home. While his way of the journey hasn’t been decided yet, it is expected that the batsman will take a similar route to the other Australians, heading to the Maldives before returning home.

CSK’s CEO Kasi Viswanathan confirmed the news and added that he has recovered well from the virus. The franchise’s CEO also revealed that they haven’t yet made a decision on his date of returning home.

"Hussey has returned with negative RT-PCR results and has recovered well. We haven't yet decided when he is going to fly back and which route he will take -- Maldives or Australia," CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan told PTI on Friday.

On the other hand, Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Wriddhiman Saha hasn’t recovered yet from the virus. The wicketkeeper-batsman took to Twitter to reveal that his quarantine period is still not over, adding that two tests have come with contrasting results. Saha was included in the 20-man squad for the World Test Championship final and the Test tour against England, which now depends on his recovery from the virus.