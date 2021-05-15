IND W vs ENG W | Shafali Verma gets maiden ODI and Test call-up; Shikha Pandey recalled

The number one T20 batter in the world will imminently get a taste of ODI and Test cricket as Shafali Verma has been handed a maiden ODI and Test call-up for the tour of England. Verma, 17, rather puzzlingly was overlooked for the South Africa ODIs, and earlier this week reports emerged claiming that the selectors ignored the youngster due to her ‘poor’ fielding ability. However, one day after the appointment of Ramesh Powar as head coach, good news has come Verma’s way as the right-hander has found herself in the Indian squad for all three formats.