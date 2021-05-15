Bhuvneshwar Kumar quashes suggestions that he no longer wants to play Test cricket

Last week, the Indian selectors omitted Bhuvneshwar Kumar from the squad to tour England, and immediately ‘reports’ started doing the rounds. Inside sources initially claimed that Bhuvneshwar had been left out due to being physically fragile but earlier today a more scathing report emerged. Times of India reported that Bhuvneshwar, in fact, had lost motivation to play the longest format of the game and claimed that the pacer was content with being a white-ball specialist.

“Those who have seen him from close insist he brought in a huge change in his work-drills a couple of seasons ago, doing away with heavyweight training, falling to the lure of the white-ball comfort and avoiding those hours of long spells that are so integral to red-ball cricket,” the report further added.

The report left many fans concerned, but now Bhuvneshwar himself has publicly come out and rubbished the report. Taking to Twitter, Bhuvneshwar has asserted that he still has the motivation to play all three formats of the game, and has insisted that the reports are false. The 31-year-old has further criticised the media for circulating reports based on unreliable sources.