Cricket West Indies confirms home summer itinerary; South Africa, Australia and Pakistan set to visit

On Friday, Cricket West Indies (CWI) has confirmed the long home summer itinerary, which consists of a full-fledged series against South Africa and a limited-overs series against Australia and Pakistan. During the long summer, Windies are set to play 15 T20Is as a preparation for World T20.

Cricket West Indies (CWI) finally revealed the much-awaited itinerary for the long home summer with consecutive international series against South Africa, Australia and Pakistan at home. St Lucia and Grenada - are set to be hosts for the venue against South Africa, with the visitors arriving on June 1, in the Proteas’ first visit since 2010.

The series against South Africa - two Tests and five T20Is - is set to begin on June 10, with the first Test, as the second Test is set to be played on June 18. Meanwhile, the five-match T20I series kicks off on June 26, as the decider will be played on July 3.

Just six days after the conclusion of the South African series, West Indies will host Australia over five T20Is and three ODIs, starting July 9, with the decider on July 16. The ODI series will kick off on July 20, with the third ODI on July 24.

“Following the successful hosting of the all-format series against Sri Lanka earlier this year, we are delighted to announce that we are set to welcome South Africa, Australia and Pakistan to the West Indies. To host three international teams back-to-back in five territories is unprecedented, and putting these fixtures together was an enormous Covid-related logistical challenge,” said CWI CEO Johnny Grave.

“We must thank the visiting teams for agreeing to travel at this challenging period for world cricket and we are especially grateful to our regional Governments who are playing such a vital role in partnering with CWI to ensure that International cricket can be hosted safely, while providing entertainment for our loyal fans and income for our cricketers and cricket communities.”

The last of the home action comes against Pakistan, in a five-match T20I series, followed by two Tests in the Island nation. Pakistan are set to arrive on July 21 ahead of their five-match T20I Series. The Asian side would then travel to Jamaica for the back-to-back Test matches at Sabina Park from August 12 to August 24, just before the Caribbean Premier League action. The board also stated that they would update the situation about spectators at a later date, closer to the series.

