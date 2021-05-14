Can’t quite work out how a five-match Ashes series would equal two India-Bangladesh Tests, questions Stuart Broad

England pacer Stuart Broad has questioned the point system for the World Test Championship, adding that a lot of work has to be done for improving it. He also insisted that he couldn’t quite work out how a five-match Ashes series would fetch the same points as India playing Bangladesh in two Tests.

When the International Cricket Council came up with an innovative way to promote Test cricket, in the form of the World Test Championship, it earned appreciation from all corners. However, ICC’s rules for the two-year-long series did not quite earn the same level of appreciation. In fact, the point system, which fetched the same points for a team playing in a two-match Test series and a five-match Test series was, many felt, was not wise enough.

After England failed to qualify for the final of the World Test Championship final, England pacer Stuart Broad has called out the point system. He has, in fact, even questioned how a five-match Ashes series would have the same points for a two-match Test series between India and Bangladesh, calling the system ‘bizarre’ in that manner.

"The World Test Championship is a really good concept, I just don't think it's quite right yet. It's a first-time effort. I can't quite work out how a five-match Ashes series can be worth the same as India playing Bangladesh for two Tests," Broad said while speaking to 'Press Association', reported TOI.

"There's something in the idea and it has given great context to the game but there needs to be work done on how it all comes together, I think," Broad added.

Despite playing the most number of games in this competition, England finished fourth in the rankings, even behind rivals Australia. India and New Zealand were the two sides qualifying for the final of the tournament.

"We had an opportunity, but the amount of cricket we play as an England side in the current system makes it very difficult to get into the final," Broad said.