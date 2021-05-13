Shafali Verma to represent Sydney Sixers in forthcoming WBBL season

Shafali Verma’s father has confirmed that the right-hander, who is the number one batter in the world, will play in the forthcoming Women’s Big Bash League season after having signed a deal with Sydney Sixers. Shafali is also in line to represent Birmingham Phoenix in ‘The Hundred’.

2021 is soon shaping up to be the best year of young Shafali Verma’s career as after finalizing a deal to play in ‘The Hundred’, the 17-year-old is now all set to feature in the Women’s Big Bash League. No Indian player featured in the 2020/21 season of the WBBL due to fixture overlapping, but Shafali will be turning up for the Sydney Sixers this season.

Speaking to ESPN Cricinfo, Shafali’s father, Sanjeev, confirmed that the number one batter in the world has already signed a deal with the Sixers to play in the forthcoming season of WBBL.

"Yes, Shafali has signed the contract with Sydney Sixers, and given she is a minor, I have had to give my consent, too," Verma's father, Sanjeev, told ESPNcricinfo.

"I would like to thank the BCCI and Haryana Cricket Association [HCA] for giving my daughter the permission and support to play in the WBBL. Without the guidance of the HCA, whatever Shafali is doing in her career wouldn't have been possible."

Alongside Shafali, it is also believed that left-arm spinner Radha Yadav will be making her WBBL debut later this year. ESPN Cricinfo reports that the forthcoming WBBL season will see a huge Indian contingent, with the BCCI set to provide NOCs to everyone that’d be able to strike deals.

“All players who have been or will be approached by Big Bash teams will be given all necessary permissions to participate in the WBBL this season," ESPN Cricinfo quoted a senior BCCI official as saying.