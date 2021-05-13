Ramesh Powar appointed head coach of Indian Women’s cricket team

The Indian Women’s National team will have a new coach as the BCCI have confirmed the appointment of Ramesh Powar. Powar, a former Indian cricketer, incidentally coached the Women’s Team previously, three years ago, but was let go following a public spat with veteran Mithali Raj. Under Powar, the Women’s side reached the semi-final of the WT20 in 2018, but they went one better under his successor WV Raman, who led the side to the final of the WT20 in Australia in 2020. However, the board have now confirmed that Powar will be returning to the role after two and a half years.