Ramesh Powar appointed head coach of Indian Women’s cricket team

Today at 5:26 PM
The BCCI have confirmed that Ramesh Powar, who led the Indian Women’s team to the semi-finals of the World T20 in 2018, will take over from WV Raman as the head coach of the women’s national side. Under Raman, the women’s side reached the final of the WT20 in Australia last year.
The Indian Women’s National team will have a new coach as the BCCI have confirmed the appointment of Ramesh Powar. Powar, a former Indian cricketer, incidentally coached the Women’s Team previously, three years ago, but was let go following a public spat with veteran Mithali Raj. Under Powar, the Women’s side reached the semi-final of the WT20 in 2018, but they went one better under his successor WV Raman, who led the side to the final of the WT20 in Australia in 2020. However, the board have now confirmed that Powar will be returning to the role after two and a half years.
“The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announces the appointment of Mr Ramesh Powar as the Head Coach of Team India (Senior Women). The BCCI had advertised for the post and received over 35 applications,” the BCCI confirmed in a release.
“The three-member Cricket Advisory Committee comprising Ms Sulakshana Naik, Mr Madan Lal and Mr Rudra Pratap Singh interviewed the applicants and unanimously agreed on Mr Powar’s candidature.”
Powar’s most recent stint as coach was with the Mumbai side, and he led the Prithvi Shaw-led team to the Vijay Hazare Trophy title.
