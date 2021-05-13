India retain top spot in ICC Test Rankings following annual update; South Africa slip to 7th

Today at 12:20 PM
Team India have retained the number one ranking for teams in Test cricket in the latest annual update provided by the ICC, while their WTC Final opponents, New Zealand, have also retained second spot. The update sees England move to third, with Australia slipping to fourth in the rankings.
The Virat Kohli-led Indian side suffered in the annual ODI ranking updates, slipping to third, but good news has come their way in the longest format as the Kohli-led side have retained the number one spot in the rankings. After New Zealand briefly went top in early 2021, India regained the number one spot after series wins against Australia and England, and the Kohli-led side have now retained top spot in the annual update. They are top with 121 points, while their rivals and WTC Final opponents, New Zealand, are second with 120 points.
There is also movement below New Zealand as England have jumped to third spot with 109 points, with the Three Lions overtaking their arch rivals Australia. The Kangaroos are fourth, just one point shy of England, who lost their most recent Test series, against India. Pakistan retain fifth spot but at sixth are West Indies, who have jumped two spots. Under newly appointed skipper Kraigg Brathwaite, the Windies, earlier this year, whitewashed Bangladesh, and despite the 0-0 draw vs Sri Lanka, WI have seen themselves jump two spots in the rankings.
The real shock lies in the 7th spot, as it is occupied by a team that was not so long ago at the top of the charts, South Africa. The Proteas have endured a wretched run in Test cricket in the past couple of years and the hideous form has seen South Africa slip to 7th position in the rankings. South Africa are followed by Sri Lanka (78), Bangladesh (46) and Zimbabwe (35), who are 8th, 9th and 10th respectively.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.