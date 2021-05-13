India retain top spot in ICC Test Rankings following annual update; South Africa slip to 7th

The Virat Kohli-led Indian side suffered in the annual ODI ranking updates, slipping to third, but good news has come their way in the longest format as the Kohli-led side have retained the number one spot in the rankings. After New Zealand briefly went top in early 2021, India regained the number one spot after series wins against Australia and England, and the Kohli-led side have now retained top spot in the annual update. They are top with 121 points, while their rivals and WTC Final opponents, New Zealand, are second with 120 points.