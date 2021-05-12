Reports | Bhuvneshwar Kumar excluded from England tour due to doubts over fitness

Last week, the Indian selectors announced the squad for the World Test Championship Final and the five Tests versus England and while 90% of the squad consisted of obvious picks, there was a shocking and notable omission in the form of Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Widely regarded as the best swing bowler in the country, Bhuvneshwar was left out despite conditions in England tailor-made for him to succeed. With him featuring in the LOI games versus England and also partaking in the IPL, the 31-year-old was expected to be named in the extended squad but his subsequent omission came as a shock to many, who questioned the logic and sanity behind the decision.