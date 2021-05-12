 user tracker image
    BAN vs SL | Kusal Perera named new Sri Lanka ODI skipper; Karunaratne and Mathews dropped

    SLC have named Kusal Perera as the new skipper of the ODI side

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 1:40 PM

    On Wednesday, Sri Lanka Cricket Board (SLC) announced the 18-man squad for the ODI series against Bangladesh, in which they named Kusal Perera as the new skipper. Meanwhile, a host of big names - Dimuth Karunaratne, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews - have been overlooked for the 50-over games.

    Following two disappointing losses at the hands of Pakistan and West Indies, 2-0 and 3-0 respectively, the Sri Lankan cricket board have ringed a few changes in the 18-men ODI squad for the series against Bangladesh. The selection committee, headed by Pramodya Wickramasinghe and coach Mickey Arthur have not just stripped opener Dimuth Karunaratne as skipper of the ODI side but also have dropped him, alongside senior players Angelo Mathews and Dinesh Chandimal.

    Meanwhile, they have named Kusal Perera as the new skipper of the 50-over side, with Kusal Mendis serving as the understudy to Perera. The squad also had new faces - Chamika Karunaratne and Shiran Fernando - who have earned their maiden limited-overs call-up. Binura Fernando also makes a return to the squad, after playing in the T20I series. 

    Isuru Udana and Dhananjaya de Silva, who were overlooked for the series against West Indies, return to the squad, with the Island nation set to travel to Bangladesh on May 16, for a three-match ODI series starting on May 23. 

    Squad: Kusal Perera (C), Kusal Mendis (VC), Danushka Gunathilaka, Dhananjaya De Silva, Pathum Nissanka, Dasun Shanaka, Ashen Bandara, Wanindu Hasaranga, Isuru Udana, Akila Dananjaya, Niroshan Dickwella, Dushmantha Chameera, Ramesh Mendis, Asitha Fernando, Lakshan Sandakan, Chamika Karunaratne, Binura Fernando, Shiran Fernando

