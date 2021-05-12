BAN vs SL | Kusal Perera named new Sri Lanka ODI skipper; Karunaratne and Mathews dropped

Following two disappointing losses at the hands of Pakistan and West Indies, 2-0 and 3-0 respectively, the Sri Lankan cricket board have ringed a few changes in the 18-men ODI squad for the series against Bangladesh. The selection committee, headed by Pramodya Wickramasinghe and coach Mickey Arthur have not just stripped opener Dimuth Karunaratne as skipper of the ODI side but also have dropped him, alongside senior players Angelo Mathews and Dinesh Chandimal.