Very tiring to live in bio-bubble and it is getting difficult every day, admits Mustafizur Rahman

Today at 10:51 AM
After spending a month in the bio-bubble in India, Mustafizur Rahman returned home only to find himself in another bio-bubble for Bangladesh’s series against Sri Lanka. The left-arm pacer calls the bubble ‘very tiring’ and added that it is getting difficult day by day to live in the same conditions.
In the past few months, several cricketers have alerted the various cricketing boards and the audience about the strenuous life in the bio-secure bubbles. We have seen a range of cricketers, from Josh Hazlewood to Liam Livingstone pull out of the IPL, citing the bubble fatigue. However, Mustafizur Rahman lived through it all, and played the entire season of the competition before COVID halted the season.
Even after travelling back home, the left-arm pacer, unfortunately, has to undergo another round of isolation and spend time in another bio-bubble. In the wake of that, the Bangladesh pacer has expressed annoyance, stating that it is very tiring to live in the bio-bubble, which he believes is getting difficult every day.
“It is very tiring (living continuously in the bio-bubble) and it is getting difficult day-by-day. Hotel room and venue... how long can you enjoy the same routine? It is all the same (COVID-19 protocols), whether it is international cricket or IPL and it is difficult for everyone,” Mustafizur told Cricbuzz.
Mustafizur also questioned the protocols, adding that the quarantine in Bangladesh is something he can’t do anything about. He insisted that despite the players isolating themselves after the COVID-19 scare, he has no choice but to undergo a 14-day quarantine in the country.
“But there is nothing I can do. I was in a bio-secure bubble in India and I'm now doing quarantine here. We have not travelled like other passengers. After a member of one team was found positive, we were locked in one room for nearly five to six days. We later came in the plane that was rented for us.” he added.
