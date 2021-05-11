Reports | Shakib Al Hasan set to snub PSL to play in Dhaka Premier League

Fans in Pakistan might not be able to witness Shakib Al Hasan partake in the remainder of the 2021 Pakistan Super League (PSL) as reports have emerged that the all-rounder is all set to give the tournament a snub. Shakib, who missed Bangladesh’s Test series to represent Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL, was snapped up by Lahore Qalandars in the replacement draft as a replacement for Rashid Khan and was all set to represent the Lahore-based franchise in the rest of the season. However, it is now believed that the 34-year-old is instead keen to feature in the Dhaka Premier League (DPL) back home.