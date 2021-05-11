Reports | Shakib Al Hasan set to snub PSL to play in Dhaka Premier League

Today at 5:19 PM
Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, who was signed by Lahore Qalandars in the PSL 2021 replacement draft, is reportedly set to miss the Pakistan T20 tournament to partake in the Dhaka Premier League. Shakib is reportedly set to represent Mohammedan Sporting Club in the Dhaka T20 tournament.
Fans in Pakistan might not be able to witness Shakib Al Hasan partake in the remainder of the 2021 Pakistan Super League (PSL) as reports have emerged that the all-rounder is all set to give the tournament a snub. Shakib, who missed Bangladesh’s Test series to represent Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL, was snapped up by Lahore Qalandars in the replacement draft as a replacement for Rashid Khan and was all set to represent the Lahore-based franchise in the rest of the season. However, it is now believed that the 34-year-old is instead keen to feature in the Dhaka Premier League (DPL) back home.
Cricbuzz reports that Mohammedan Sporting Club, a traditional outfit in the DPL, have told the BCB in writing that they were informed by Shakib that he was willing to feature in the 2021 edition of the competition.
"We have submitted a letter signed by Shakib to CCDM that says he is keen to take part in the competition for us," Tarikul Islam Tito, a top official of MSC told Cricbuzz.
"He will not play in the PSL and instead opted to be part of our team in DPL. He is a free player because he was not part of the 2019-20 DPL due to his ban and now as he is eligible to take part and we have shown our keenness to take him in our side. BCB is yet to grant him for us but we hope to get the permission soon.”
Barring Shakib, two other Bangladesh cricketers, Mahmudullah (Multan Sultans) and Liton Das (Karachi Kings), were also snapped up in the PSL replacement draft. The duo’s participation in the remainder of PSL 2021, which will restart on June 1, also remains doubtful.
