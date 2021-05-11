Decided to retire because I wasn’t getting the respect I deserve, admits Mohammad Amir

Mohammad Amir, who played his last game for Pakistan in 2020, has admitted that he decided to retire because he wasn’t getting the respect he deserved in the national team. While adding that he was affected by mental pressure, he called out the management for not backing him during tough times.

Having made his debut in 2009, as an 18-year-old, Mohammad Amir took world cricket by storm with his bowling, reminding several cricketers of Wasim Akram. Not just that, he also played an important role in Pakistan’s World T20 win in 2009 before forming a brilliant partnership with Junaid Khan in the 2017 Champions Trophy.

However, only a year after playing in the 2019 World Cup, the left-arm seamer announced his retirement from international cricket, citing his ‘poor’ relationship with the current management. Now, the left-arm seamer has admitted that he decided to retire because he wasn’t getting the respect that he deserved in a Pakistan jersey. He also added that right now, after retirement, he stands ‘happy’ with his life without regret.

“What matters most to me is respect and I felt that I wasn’t getting the respect I deserved and that’s why I took the decision to retire. The people in charge of Pakistan cricket have their job to do, they have their responsibilities and have their decisions to make, and I have my career to continue and look forward to, so we all should move on, as right now I am happy with my life,” Amir told PakPassion.net, reported HT.

He also insisted that it was tough for him to make a decision but had to take it eventually because of the suffering in the national team. Amir also prayed and hoped that younger players in the future don’t get disheartened in such a manner where they would have to sacrifice their career like him.

“I hope that our players, especially the youngsters in future don’t have to face what I had to face as I don’t want our younger players to get disheartened and have to sacrifice their careers like I did,” Amir told PakPassion.net

Not just that, in his life, the 29-year-old had to wait before making a comeback, after his ban from international cricket, following the spot-fixing incident against England. However, while he did make a comeback, a successful one rather, he admitted that he was suffering from mental pressure. He also alleged that the management did not offer their support to him during the tough times.

“Yes, I was suffering from mental pressure, and I would be very surprised if I was the only one who has gone through this. Some players are too frightened to do anything about it or speak up about it because there are a lot of things which are outside the control of players. If the team management isn’t giving a player any respect, then that is going to affect the player,” Amir said.