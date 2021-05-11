BJ Watling to retire from all forms of cricket after World Test Championship Final

BJ Watling, widely regarded as the best wicket-keeper batsman in Test cricket over the past decade, has confirmed that he will be retiring from all forms of cricket post the World Test Championship final against India next month. Watling, 35, started his Test career in 2009 as a specialist batsman, but then took up the gloves, a role that has yielded him great success. In the 73 Tests he’s played to date, Watling has kept wickets in 65 of them, in which he’s averaged 39.77 with the bat and has also taken 249 catches to go along with the same.