ZIM vs PAK | Delighted that the hard work I put in is finally paying off, expresses Hasan Ali

Returning from a two-year hiatus in the longest format, Hasan Ali impressed in the South Africa Tests, picking 12 wickets in 2 matches, but he took his game to a whole new level against Zimbabwe. Ali picked 14 wickets across two Tests at an astounding average of 8.92, and the remarkable showing saw him be named the Man of the Series. The purple patch did not come out of anywhere for the 26-year-old, who spent the last two years toiling hard in the domestic circuit, and speaking post Pakistan's 2-0 series win, the right-armer expressed delight over the fact that he was finally being rewarded for his hard work.