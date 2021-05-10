Unmukt Chand refutes Sami Aslam’s claim; denies involvement in USA T20 league

Contrary to reports that emerged on Sunday, former U-19 World Cup-winning skipper, Unmukt Chand might not be heading to the United States permanently to pursue a cricketing career there as the former Delhi batsman has now rubbished claims of him stepping away from Indian cricket. Pakistan’s Sami Aslam, a prominent name that signed up with the Major League Cricket last year, revealed that Chand was among many Indians who were imminently going to strike a deal with USA Cricket, but the former Delhi batsman has asserted that the claims are completely false.