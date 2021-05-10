Unmukt Chand refutes Sami Aslam’s claim; denies involvement in USA T20 league

Today at 11:09 AM
Former Indian U19 skipper Unmukt Chand has denied claims that he is set to move to the United States to participate in Major League Cricket (MLC) and has asserted that he went to grounds merely to practice. On Sunday, Pakistan’s Sami Aslam claimed that Chand was planning to move to the US.
Contrary to reports that emerged on Sunday, former U-19 World Cup-winning skipper, Unmukt Chand might not be heading to the United States permanently to pursue a cricketing career there as the former Delhi batsman has now rubbished claims of him stepping away from Indian cricket. Pakistan’s Sami Aslam, a prominent name that signed up with the Major League Cricket last year, revealed that Chand was among many Indians who were imminently going to strike a deal with USA Cricket, but the former Delhi batsman has asserted that the claims are completely false.
Speaking to Indian Express, Chand revealed that he’d gone to the US to visit his relatives, and stressed that he went to the grounds and hit the nets ‘just to practice’.
“I had gone to the USA to visit my relatives, and of course when there, I went for a bat or two — just to practise. I had gone to the training session just because I had come here, but I have done nothing like signing anything in the USA,” Chand told indian.express.com.
The 28-year-old batsman, who last played professional cricket over a year ago, representing Uttarakhand, further described his visit as a ‘leisure trip’.
“This trip is nothing but a leisure tour,” Chand said.
The Major League Cricket (MLC) tournament in the US will kick-start in 2022, and a plethora of big names are expected to sign up for the competition. As things stand, New Zealand’s Corey Anderson is the biggest name to have pledged his allegiance.
