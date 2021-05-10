Reports | Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier back home after mandatory 10-day isolation

The Kolkata Knight Riders duo - Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier - who tested positive for the virus earlier this month were the first of the cricketers testing positive, which led to the postponement of the tournament. According to the reports from the Times of India, the duo have recovered completely from the virus and have headed back home after completing the 10-day mandatory isolation.

While Warrier didn't play a single game this season, Varun was an integral part of KKR's squad, picking seven wickets in seven games in the season. On the other hand, KKR's Tim Seifert, who contracted the virus, is still under isolation.

"Yes, Chakravarthy and Sandeep have gone home. They have completed 10 days of mandatory isolation. However, KKR as a franchise will keep monitoring their health," a BCCI official in know of things told PTI on Monday.

While the duo did not show major symptom of the virus, they were immediately isolated, and now once they completed the isolation, they have headed home. However, the reports suggested that the franchise, KKR, would keep an eye on their health in the coming days. Further, it also suggested that they would have to undergo mandatory RT-PCR tests in Tamil Nadu and Kerala respectively.