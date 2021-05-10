Cricket West Indies confirms West Indies players in IPL are back home

Today at 10:57 AM
Cricket West Indies’ CEO Johnny Grave, on Sunday, confirmed that the West Indies individuals - players and commentators - have reached the country safely after the IPL. He also thanked the BCCI and the respective franchises for arranging the players’ safe travel back to the Caribbean.
Post the sudden postponement of the Indian Premier League, the BCCI, along with the respective franchises, took it upon themselves to safely arrange for players’ travel back home. After New Zealand and Australian players reached the Maldives, where they will be quarantining before heading to their respective destinations, Cricket West Indies CEO Johnny Grave confirmed that the Windies individuals have reached home.
He also added that both players and commentators have reached the Caribbean without much hassle, with nine international stars involved in the competition. While KKR confirmed the departure of Andre Russell and Sunil Narine, the other Windies players have also reached their destination alongside.
"Our IPL players, along with the West Indians who were part of the TV production, are now safely back in the Caribbean. We are grateful to the BCCI and IPL Franchises for arranging their safe travel back to the Caribbean so quickly," Cricket West Indies tweeted.
It is yet unsure whether the postponed tournament would continue in the sub-continent or if the tournament would be taken ashore. Earlier, the reports suggested that BCCI have earmarked Australia, the UK and the Middle East as three possible destinations for the restart of the tournament.
