ZIM vs PAK | Babar Azam should have scored 300-400 runs in Zimbabwe series, opines Shoaib Akhtar

Having registered an innings victory in the first Test and now sitting in the drivers’ seat in the second, Pakistan have been all over Zimbabwe in the ongoing two-Test series but, on a personal note, the matches have been a nightmare for skipper Babar Azam. Entering the first Test as the #6 batsman in the world, a golden duck in the first game saw Babar’s ranking plummet to #9, and now, the 2(8) in the second game could see the Pakistan skipper further fall in the rankings.