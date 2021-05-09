Virat Kohli has been highly supportive of the pace bowling unit, admits Mohammed Shami

Today at 4:42 PM
Mohammed Shami, who recently came back from injury, has admitted that Virat Kohli has been highly supportive of the pace bowling unit, adding that the pace bowlers have utmost freedom. The pacer also added that the Indian skipper doesn’t put undue pressure on the bowler or interfere in their plans.
Under Virat Kohli’s leadership, the Indian cricket team has undergone a dramatic transformation, with more emphasis on the pace bowling unit. Not just that, Kohli’s trust in the Indian pacers led to India’s first-ever win in Australia, with 48 of the wickets being taken by the pacers.
In Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav, India have one of the best pace quartets in world cricket, immensely aided by Kohli’s confidence. Shami, in a recent interview, admitted that Kohli has been highly supportive of the pace bowling unit. Alongside that, he also revealed that the Indian skipper only interferes if their plans fail.
"It is also indeed a phase which you can maybe attribute to the luck of this Indian team or hard work. But Virat has always been supportive of his fast bowlers while also giving us freedom on the ground. He only jumps in when our plans fail, otherwise we're free as a bowling unit to do as we please. He has always been very supportive," Hindustan Times quoted Shami as saying, in an interview to Cricbuzz.
The Bengal pacer also insisted that the 32-year-old never puts any pressure on the bowling unit. He also shared that the Indian skipper doesn’t have an air about himself and jokes around with the pace unit in the dressing room.
"As far as our fast-bowling unit or I am concerned as an individual, he has never put any undue pressure on any of us. Usually, there's a doubt in a bowler's mind before he approaches his captain. That has never been the case with Virat. He has not air about himself. He jokes around with us, behaves as if he's our childhood friend," Shami added.
"This leads to a lot of fun on the ground too. Sometimes there's fun banter, sometimes we also end up saying aggressive things to each other but we never mind it because it happens in the heat of the moment."
