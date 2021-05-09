Pressure of expectation is getting to Shubman Gill and is weighing him down, states Sunil Gavaskar

Today at 10:53 AM
Sunil Gavaskar, on host broadcaster Star Sports, stated that the pressure of expectation is getting to Shubman Gill, which he believes is weighing him down. Gavaskar also insisted that Gill should just relax, play his natural game without worrying about the expectation levels.
One of this season’s major disappointment of the halted IPL 2021 season was KKR’s, Shubman Gill. The talented youngster, who took IPL by storm last year, with 440 runs in the league, averaging 33.84, got himself off to the worst start of his IPL career and in the seven games before the postponement, the right-hander scored 132 runs, averaging just 18.85 at a strike rate of 117.85.
Not just that, in several of those games, the Punjab-born cricketer got off to a start before throwing it away. Former Indian opener turned commentator Sunil Gavaskar put Gill’s failure down to the pressure of expectations. Not just that, Gavaskar reckoned that it is the pressure that is weighing the youngster down, after the success in Australia.
"I think what I feel about Shubman Gill is that suddenly, the pressure of expectation is getting to him. Before this, it was different. He was just a young promising newcomer, but now with the performances in Australia, the expectation is that he is going to score, and maybe that pressure of expectation is weighing him down," Gavaskar said on Star Sports, reported HT.
The former Indian opener also advised Gill to ‘relax’ and learn constantly from the failures. More importantly, he suggested that the KKR batsman should play more freely, without worrying about the expectations and insisted that runs will follow.
"He just needs to relax. He is just a 21-year-old kid. There will be failures and he has to learn from those failures. He's just got to open and play freely, without worrying about expectations. The runs will come if he plays his natural game. Trying to play across the line and trying to score off every delivery because of the pressure of expectation, he's actually getting himself out," Gavaskar added.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.