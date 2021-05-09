Ollie Robinson will play Test cricket for England this summer, asserts David Lloyd

Renowned commentator David Lloyd claimed that Ollie Robinson reminded him of the great Angus Fraser and asserted that the Sussex seamer ‘will’ definitely make his Test debut this summer. Robinson, as things stand, has taken 25 wickets this County season at a stunning average of 13.80.

England’s pace bowling stocks are at an all-time high, and the same was visible from the team’s rest and rotate policy which allowed them to rest players without compromising the quality of the team, and the quality of their pace-bowling depth is getting stronger. Both Olly Stone and Jofra Archer have had impressive introductions to Test cricket, and next in line looks to be Sussex’s, Ollie Robinson.

A remarkably tall seamer who bowls with impeccable accuracy, Robinson has clinched close to 200 wickets at an average under 20 in the last three domestic seasons and thus far has been breaking the door down with his performances this season. So far in the 2021 County Championships, the 27-year-old has picked 25 wickets in 4 games at an average of 13.80, 9 of which came in a single innings against Glamorgan in mid-April.

With Robinson also being an extremely handy batter - he averages 45.2 with the bat this season - renowned commentator David ‘Bumble’ Lloyd has touted the 27-year-old to make his Test debut for England this summer.

“The last county player I want to mention is Sussex's Ollie Robinson. We've been talking about him for a while on Sky but the interesting thing is that the England players talk about him as well,” Lloyd wrote in his blog for Sky Sports.

“He reminds me of Angus Fraser, a big strapping, strong lad, hits an awkward length, gets a bit of bounce, not that quick but accurate. He will play Test match cricket this summer.”

Robinson has been the talk of the town in England when it comes to bowlers, but in terms of batters, the cricketer that has stolen the spotlight is a forgotten man, Haseeb Hameed. Following his move to Nottinghamshire from Lancashire, Hameed has found himself in the top echelon of batters and has remarkably amassed 450 runs @ 56.25, his best returns in four years. Hameed is, in fact, only one of two batters to have faced over 1,000 balls in the season and the youngster, so far this season has displayed elite tendencies that once made him the best opener in the country.

Lloyd noted that a move to the good batting wickets in Nottingham has helped Hameed, but insisted that the 24-year-old should now be racking up as many runs as he can and vye a place in the squad for the Ashes.

“Speaking of which, you hope that Haseeb Hameed has now turned the corner. He moved counties from Lancashire to Nottinghamshire, whether that was the right thing to do I don't know but he seems to be settled in his own form and that is so important. When I've watched him, I've thought that he is far too fidgety at the crease and far too analytical. Sometimes you've got to smell the coffee and be a lot more relaxed at the crease than what I've seen from him.

“It might be that the move has done him the world of good because you can't get away from the fact that he moved from probably the best batting strip in the country. His target now is to continue to score runs, to score centuries, and to have a target of an Ashes place. Anything else along the way is a bonus. He has the tools; I would question whether he has had the temperament in the past.

“He needs to find his own feet and it looks as if he has by moving away from home. It's no fault of his or of Lancashire's and eventually the player will emerge,” Lloyd said.