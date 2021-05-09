Jasprit Bumrah can pick 400 Test wickets if he stays fit and strong, admits Curtly Ambrose

Today at 12:31 PM
Sir Curtly Ambrose, who was one of the vital cogs of the West Indies’ pace quartet, has admitted that if Jasprit Bumrah can stay fit and strong, he can easily surpass the 400 Test wickets mark. He also insisted that Bumrah’s short run-up wouldn’t put too much strain on his body in future.
Since Jasprit Bumrah’s debut in 2016, against Australia, he has not just transformed himself into a vital cog of the Indian bowling unit but also established himself as one of the best all-format pacers in the world. In the span of five years, the right-arm pacer has picked up 250 wickets across formats combined. Not just that, year and again he has proved his worth in the IPL, with 115 wickets under his name.
Former West Indian pacer Curtly Ambrose, who himself has destroyed several batting units, admitted that Bumrah would easily pick up 400 Test wickets if he stays fit and strong. In addition, Ambrose also pointed out how Bumrah can seam, swing as well bowl the perfect yorkers, to stump the batsmen.
"He is as long as he can remain healthy, fit and play long enough. He can seam the ball, swing the ball and bowl great yorkers. He's got a lot in his arsenal. So as long as he can remain on the park for a long period of time, I'm sure he can get up there (400 Test wickets)," Ambrose said on The Curtly & Karishma Show on YouTube.
While several concerns around Bumrah revolved around his work rate and how much pressure he puts on his own body, Ambrose pointed out that it is always about rhythm. He insisted that the pacer’s short run-up, in fact, allows him to reduce the strain on his body. However, he also added that Bumrah has to stay strong and fit enough elsewhere to maintain the form.
"You know in terms of fast bowling, it's generally about rhythm. So, you need to build a good rhythm before you can deliver. Bumrah has got a very short run up. He walks most of the way and maybe one to two or three jogs before delivery. So, it simply means he may be putting a little more strain in his body but if he can remain strong enough, I think he'll be ok. It's just about him staying strong to accompany that short run up. If he can do that, he'll go the distance," Ambrose added.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.