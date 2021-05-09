IPL 2021 | Moeen Ali was the main game-changer for CSK, believes Parthiv Patel

On the back of his impressive all-round skills, Parthiv Patel has admitted that English international Moeen Ali was the main game-changer for CSK’s fortunes. Parthiv also cited that the middle-order - Raina, Rayudu and Ali - were integral to Chennai’s collective comeback with their performance.

When Chennai Super Kings bought the English all-rounder Moeen Ali for over Rs 7 crores, there was a spell of silence at the Auction table. In three games last season, the all-rounder had just scored 12 runs and picked up the one wicket for RCB. However, he turned his fortunes around this season, with 206 runs, at an average of 34.33 and a strike rate of 157.25. Not just that, with the ball, he was influential, with five wickets in just seven games.

Former RCB wicketkeeper and now turned expert Parthiv Patel admitted that the English all-rounder was the main game-changer for the Men in Yellow. Last season, CSK finished seventh on the table, enduring their worst-ever finish to an IPL season. Parthiv also credited the left-hander for carrying the momentum provided by the openers.

“I think Moeen Ali was the main game-changer for CSK. He can open, he can bat at No.3, which he did really well. He carried on the momentum that Faf and Ruturaj gave. It was good to see him performing so well,” Parthiv told Star Sports, reported HT.

Alongside that, the former CSK player also cited the influence of the middle-order - Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina and Ravindra Jadeja - for taking the opportunity and making full use of it.

“It was important to make a collective comeback. That is exactly what has happened with CSK. Yes, openers did very well but I think the middle order was the key. Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina got a fifty, Ravindra Jadeja taking the opportunity,” he added.

Unlike RCB, CSK used the left-hander’s services wisely, promoting him at No.3, ahead of their trusted star Suresh Raina. Parthiv credited the move and added that having the English international allowed the middle-order to take the backseat.

“Everyone thought Suresh Raina will bat at No.3 but it was Moeen Ali. He knew what changes he needed to do. Everyone was thinking that MS Dhoni will come and bat at No.4 or No.5. He took a backseat, he knew that there are guys who are batting well and they should get more number of overs,” signed off Patel.