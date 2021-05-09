IPL 2021 | David Warner, Michael Slater deny getting into a scuffle in Maldives

Australians David Warner and Michael Slater, who are both currently in Maldives owing to Australia’s travel restrictions, have denied that they got into an ugly tussle at a bar in Maldives. The Daily Telegraph had earlier reported that the duo exchanged blows following an altercation at a bar.

A flurry of Covid cases led to the Indian Premier League (IPL) getting postponed, and it left the Australians in a muddle. The travel ban imposed by the Aussie government meant that none of the Australian personnel in India were allowed to fly back home, and thus alternate arrangements were made, meaning the entire Aussie contingent flew to the Maldives to spend 14 days there. All Australians reached The Maldives earlier this week, but on Sunday ‘The Daily Telegraph’ came up with quite a shocking report.

The newspaper reported that two Australians - David Warner and Michael Slater - got into an altercation at a bar, which led to the duo allegedly throwing punches at each other. The report blew up and spread across the world and it made many wonder if both Warner and Slater had gotten themselves into needless trouble.

However, now, the duo have rubbished the reports. Reaching out to the same publication via text, both Warner and Slater have claimed that there is no truth to the report, and have insisted that they are ‘mates’.

"There is absolutely nothing to the rumour mill Buzz. Davie and I are great mates and absolutely zero chance of (having) a fight," Slater is said to have told the publication.

Warner, meanwhile, reprimanded the publication for writing reports without any concrete evidence.

"There has been no drama. I don’t know where you get these things from. Unless you were here and have got concrete evidence you can’t write anything. Nothing happened," Warner’s text apparently read.

Warner is notorious for involving himself in scuffles as in 2013, the southpaw missed a chunk of Ashes matches after punching Joe Root at a bar. The former Aussie vice-captain then issued a public apology for his actions, which he claimed “let my team-mates, Cricket Australia, the fans, myself and my family down."